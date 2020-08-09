Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $582,000 in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,423 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

