Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,994,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,912,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

