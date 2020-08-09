Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $20,259,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.22 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

