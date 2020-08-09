American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $786,430,000 after buying an additional 103,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

