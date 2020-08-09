Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,126,000 after buying an additional 351,689 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $205.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $207.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

