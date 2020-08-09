2,287 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.25.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $267.87 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.72 and its 200-day moving average is $229.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

