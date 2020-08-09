Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 171,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 962,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 182,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,856 shares of company stock worth $12,858,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.