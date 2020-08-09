International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 19,224.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.