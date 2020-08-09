Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 22,084 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

EV stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

