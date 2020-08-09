Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,742 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $395.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,582 shares of company stock valued at $27,518,456 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

