Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Xylem Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

XYL opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 432,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 819,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

