KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $235,873,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after buying an additional 997,215 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,548,000 after buying an additional 693,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after buying an additional 626,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

