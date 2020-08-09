Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.24, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

