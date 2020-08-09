Great Ajax Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:AJX)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.56%.

AJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 321.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Xylem Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Xylem Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc.
KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc.
Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Great Ajax Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Great Ajax Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.95 Million
Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.95 Million
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report