Great Ajax Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.56%.

AJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 321.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

