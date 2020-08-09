Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $717.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.49 million. Stantec reported sales of $716.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

