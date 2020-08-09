Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Dawson acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 216,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 294,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

