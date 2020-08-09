Five9 Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Five9 stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,783 shares of company stock worth $12,612,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

