Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

FNKO stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Funko by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Earnings History and Estimates for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Five9 Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Five9 Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc Cut by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc Cut by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Lowered by Analyst
KeyCorp Weighs in on AppFolio Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on AppFolio Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
American States Water Co Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share
American States Water Co Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report