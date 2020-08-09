Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut by Analyst

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

FNKO stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Funko by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

