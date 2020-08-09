Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered by Analyst

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Ameresco stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 4.36%.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ameresco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ameresco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.