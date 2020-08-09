KeyCorp Weighs in on AppFolio Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.