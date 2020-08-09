American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for American States Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American States Water’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

NYSE AWR opened at $76.65 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

