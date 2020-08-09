DA Davidson Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of AOS opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

