Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARAV. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

ARAV stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aravive by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

