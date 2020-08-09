Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut by Barrington Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of FORR opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.16 million, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 792,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,271,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

