Ecolab Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $194.20 on Thursday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $192.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 151,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

