Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APLS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after buying an additional 6,054,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 984,486 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,210,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 818,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,950 shares of company stock worth $430,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

