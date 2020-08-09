Astronics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

ATRO opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Astronics by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Astronics by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

