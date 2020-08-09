Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s Q4 2020 earnings at $17.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

CTO stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,470 shares of company stock worth $98,088.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

