Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Charles I. Massoud bought 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,509 shares of company stock valued at $114,692 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

