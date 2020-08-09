BMC Stock Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

BMCH stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

