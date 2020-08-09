Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aspen Aerogels Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.