KeyCorp Comments on Chegg Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Shares of CHGG opened at $84.82 on Thursday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,473.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $51,327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,879 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,481,580.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,631. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.