Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Issued By Truist Securiti

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,776 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.