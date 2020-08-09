Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.