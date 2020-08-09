Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of CVA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 57,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 491,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Covanta by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

