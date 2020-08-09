Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Increased by Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $760,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.6% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 105,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

