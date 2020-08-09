Barrington Research Comments on Cars.com Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cars.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

CARS stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1,202.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,593,012 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 735,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 429,330 shares during the period.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

