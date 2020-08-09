Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of FANG opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

