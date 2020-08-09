Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Yield in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

AY opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

