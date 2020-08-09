Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

DCOM opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $425.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

