Freshpet Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $186,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,069.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 232.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

