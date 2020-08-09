Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce $690,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.59.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.