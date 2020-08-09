Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $47.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $43.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $194.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.45 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 233,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 108,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 95,504 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.25 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

