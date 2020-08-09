$46.99 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $46.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.67 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $50.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $161.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $163.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.41 million, with estimates ranging from $187.82 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

LMNR stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

