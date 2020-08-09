Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $658.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $631.33 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $604.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NOMD stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

