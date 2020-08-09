$184.59 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce $184.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.36 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $216.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $809.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $681.35 million to $993.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $890.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LPI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 4.20.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

