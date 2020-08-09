Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

