Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

LBRT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

