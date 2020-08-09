Huntsman Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

NYSE:HUN opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.06. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00
Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million
$46.99 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira This Quarter
$46.99 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.86 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.86 Million
$184.59 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc This Quarter
$184.59 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc This Quarter
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report