Huntsman Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

NYSE:HUN opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.06. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

