$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce $11.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $14.01 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $49.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.99 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $66.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.73%.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 191,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

